"There is something wrong, something odd about this place"

With a title like this who wants to stay in?

Take a deep one and risk the journey. What have we here? Guess Who's Coming To Dinner 2? Jungle Fever: The Reboot?

It's a mystery. Literally.

Chris (Daniel Kaluyya) and Rose (Allison Williams) are lovers. He is articulate, intelligent and ready for the world, a tall fit young man with a brain in his head. She is attractive, smart and sexy in a when-the-doors-are-unlocked-babe-walk-right-in kind of way.

She wants to introduce him to her folks.

"Do they know that I'm black?" he asks. She says no, but they won't mind.

That's an understatement. Dad (Bradley Whitford) is effusive and welcoming to an unnatural degree. Mom (Catherine Keener) is sensitive to every nuance of Chris' body language. She's a psychiatrist. It comes with the territory, as does hypnotism which she practises.

There is something wrong, something odd about this place.

"White family, black servants, total cliche," Chris says.

"Boy, I hate the way it looks," Rose says.

The gardener and the cook are polite but not inquisitive. When Chris tries to engage with them they seem disconnected as if programmed to repel verbal intrusion.

At the weekend Rose's parents invite friends and family to an annual celebration which has a touch of The Stepford Wives about it. The smiles are false, the conversation flat, the interest in Chris unexpected. Has Rosemary's Baby grown up? What's going on?

There is only one way to make movies like this. Don't look back, don't compare. Be true to your original concept. Take risks.

Writer/director Jordan Peele is helped by Kaluyya who can carry an audience with the power of his presence. Whatever happens, whatever madness erupts, stay with him.

And then... Get the hell out. Fast!

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 17 Mar 2017