Wiener-Dog

DVD Rating: ***1/2

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Wiener-Dog - this film tells several stories featuring people who find their life inspired or changed by one particular dachshund, who seems to be spreading comfort and joy.
""

Copy pictureTodd Solondz's distinctly darker-than-Disney tale of a sweet little sausage dog who wanders through America bringing about change in the lives of those she meets may not be his best work but will be popular with fans nonetheless, and it's nicely suited to home viewing. It works well when watched in sections, each standing up on its own, though you won't want to miss the intermission. To get into the spirit of it, you'll want to have some ice cream or popcorn at the ready - possibly laced with arsenic.

Reviewed on: 24 Jan 2017
Portmanteau film about the owners of a dachshund.
