Eye For Film >> Movies >> Westfront 1918 (1930) Blu-Ray Review

Westfront 1918

Blu-Ray Rating: ****

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Read Jennie Kermode's film review of Westfront 1918
Westfront 1918
""

Copy pictureWestfront 1918 is now available on Blu-ray together with another of GW Pabst's most important works, Kameradschaft. There's an introduction to each included. The Westfront 1918 introduction isn't very informative and relies so heavily on key clips from the film that you really shouldn't watch it first. The one for Kameradschaft is much better and does a lot to place it in its historical context. Both films have polished up very well for their age, with Kameradschaft faring better overall.

Reviewed on: 24 Jul 2017
Share this with others on...
Westfront 1918 packshot
Four soldiers face the horrors of the front line in the First World War.

Product Code: B071YVP45F

Region: 2

Extras: Introductions

Search database: