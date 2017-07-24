""

Westfront 1918 is now available on Blu-ray together with another of GW Pabst's most important works, Kameradschaft. There's an introduction to each included. The Westfront 1918 introduction isn't very informative and relies so heavily on key clips from the film that you really shouldn't watch it first. The one for Kameradschaft is much better and does a lot to place it in its historical context. Both films have polished up very well for their age, with Kameradschaft faring better overall.

Reviewed on: 24 Jul 2017