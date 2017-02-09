Tower Of London

""

Previously hard to find, this release will be welcomed by Corman fans. It's accompanied by an intriguing interview with Roger Corman himself, who seems to remember the process of making it as if it were yesterday; and another with his brother, Gene, who produced it. There's also an in-depth audio commentary delivered by David Del Valle and Tara Gordon (daughter of the scriptwriter), which adds a lot to the viewing experience. Finally, there's a slideshow featuring a series of delightfully lurid posters that were used to promote the film around the world.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 09 Feb 2017