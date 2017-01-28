""

A long, meandering film with a lot of different things going on both narratively and thematically, the Wailing has plenty to appeal to fans on DVD. Unfortunately the special features here seem to have been put together in haste and are not of equivalent quality. The issue is partly cultural: Korean behind the scenes features have a habit of jumping from one interviewee to the next, and from one subject to anther, with little pause for breath, but this can be a bit dizzying for viewers who are unused to it. It's harder to follow in this case because the subtitles are small and white and often appear against pale or visually complex backgrounds, making them hard to read quickly enough You may get more out of this if you watch with your finger on the pause button.

Despite these difficulties, there are a few scraps of interesting information to be found in the extras, from remarks about the filming process (such as the challenge of trying to film whole scenes in the magic hour when one is shooting in the mountains and it's 20 minutes long) to the actors' discussion of how they engaged with their roles, and their views on one another. Also present is the trailer.

Reviewed on: 28 Jan 2017