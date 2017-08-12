The Sense Of An Ending

""

The bulk of the extras on this Studiocanal release are cast and crew interviews. All the main players are here - director Ritesh Batra, Jim Broadbent and Harriet Walter (Tony and Margaret), Charlotte Rampling (Veronica), Billy Howle (Tony as a young man), Michelle Dockery (Susie), screenwriter Nick Payne and even original author Julian Barnes.

Although some of the questions are decidedly facile - the idea that any of the cast members might not have 'read the book' seems particularly ridiculous - and, at times, repetitive, those involved give thoughtful answers. Barnes is a particularly interesting inclusion and talks about the importance of being "disloyal to the book". Of the others, Rampling's interview offers the most insight, ads it includes footage of her and Broadbent shooting the cafe 'letter scene' although the interview secion is rather scrappily shot compared to the others included here.

The other extra is a blink and you'll miss it piece of promotion in which each of the stars offer advice to their younger selves.

There is an audio description and HOH subtitles on the main feature. The extras are not subtitled but the questions are presented on intertitle cards and the answers are given directly to camera.

Reviewed on: 12 Aug 2017