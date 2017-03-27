Eye For Film >> Movies >> Seoul Station (2016) DVD Review

Seoul Station

DVD Rating: ****1/2

Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode

Read Jennie Kermode's film review of Seoul Station
Seoul Station
""

Copy pictureSeoul Station is one of those films that combines being very good with being very bleak, so it won't find a natural home in every genre fan's DVD collection, but many people will treasure it. There' only one extra - a Making Of feature centred on an interview with director Yeon Sang-ho - but it's a good one, informative in relation to both the thematic and practical development of the film. It also helps to tie it together with sequel Train To Busan, which takes on a different character once you've seen this.

Reviewed on: 27 Mar 2017
Share this with others on...
A man sleeping rough at Seoul Station is the catalyst for a zombie apocalypse.

Product Code: B01N23Q499

Region: 2

Extras: Making Of feature

Search database: