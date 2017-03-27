""

Seoul Station is one of those films that combines being very good with being very bleak, so it won't find a natural home in every genre fan's DVD collection, but many people will treasure it. There' only one extra - a Making Of feature centred on an interview with director Yeon Sang-ho - but it's a good one, informative in relation to both the thematic and practical development of the film. It also helps to tie it together with sequel Train To Busan, which takes on a different character once you've seen this.

