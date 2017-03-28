Eye For Film >> Movies >> My Father Die (2016) DVD Review
My Father Die
Reviewed by: Jennie Kermode
This film is a real treat and very much the kind of thing that fans re going to want to keep and watch repeatedly. Taut and lean as it is, though, it has inspired a similar approach in its packaging. There are no extras here except for three trailers: for the film itself, for Population Zero and for The Love Witch.Reviewed on: 28 Mar 2017
