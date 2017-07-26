Kung Fu Yoga

""

Vintage-style family fun from Jackie Chan et al, this film has plenty of potential for repeat viewing. It's accompanied by a set of nicely packaged extras designed to entertain viewers of all ages, though adults may be a little irritated by the repetion of the same introduction at the start of each. There's a lot of backstage and location footage, with contributions from numerous cast members and director Stanley Tong. The Dynamic Duo takes a brief look at the partnership of Tong and Chan across the eight films they have made together, whilst Best Of Both Worlds looks at the new partnership between China and India (coupling the world's largest audience with the world's biggest producer of films) and the advantages it brought to this production. Chan is warm and entertaining as always in his segments, and there's plenty for fans to enjoy.

Reviewed on: 26 Jul 2017