Aside from the trailer, there is just one 10-minute extra on this Pathe release. It is, however, considerably more interesting than most Behind The Scenes featurettes in that it genuinely takes us onto the set to see how scenes are shot rather than just presenting clips from the film with a round of gushing talking heads.

The scenes included feature a variety of techniques, including green screen used on a train and the work that goes into shooting a snowy scene at the station. There's nothing like seeing the paraphernalia surrounding an actor to make you realise how impressive their performances truly are.

Sweetest of all is a scene involving baby Antía, who we see the crew carrying quietly, so as not to wake her, on to a hushed set for a short scene.

Reviewed on: 10 Jan 2017