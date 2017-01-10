Eye For Film >> Movies >> Julieta (2016) DVD Review

Julieta

DVD Rating: ***1/2

Reviewed by: Amber Wilkinson

Read Richard Mowe's film review of Julieta
Julieta
""

Aside from the trailer, there is just one 10-minute extra on this Pathe release. It is, however, considerably more interesting than most Behind The Scenes featurettes in that it genuinely takes us onto the set to see how scenes are shot rather than just presenting clips from the film with a round of gushing talking heads.

The scenes included feature a variety of techniques, including green screen used on a train and the work that goes into shooting a snowy scene at the station. There's nothing like seeing the paraphernalia surrounding an actor to make you realise how impressive their performances truly are.

Copy picture

Sweetest of all is a scene involving baby Antía, who we see the crew carrying quietly, so as not to wake her, on to a hushed set for a short scene.

Reviewed on: 10 Jan 2017
Share this with others on...
Julieta packshot
A mother and daughter struggle to come to terms with grief.
Amazon link

Product Code: P928701000

Region: 2

Ratio: 16:9

Sound: Dolby Digital 5.1

Extras: Behind The Scenes, theatrical trailer

Search database: