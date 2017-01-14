Gimme Danger

""

Life, for the most part, is about the moment, says Iggy Pop in this documentary - but some moments are worth reliving, and no Stooges fan is going to want to be without this disc in their collection. It comes with three extras. There's the trailer, which is mostly music and fun to watch again. There's Private Plane, an episode that presumably wouldn't fit anywhere else in which Iggy describes walking into the back garden of a Detroit squat to find three fellow bandmates sitting inside half a car, very stoned and pretending to be jetting off on their latest world tour. And there's Noises. This does what it says on the tin. It's five minutes of Iggy Pop making noises. It sums up the genius of the Stooges perfectly.

Reviewed on: 14 Jan 2017