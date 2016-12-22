""

Fright Night is the perfect party film and, as such, a great addition your horror collection, even if you can see it on TV quite frequently. It's well worth buying in this format because of the wealth of additional material that comes with it, including but not limited to the full length documentary You're So Cool Brewster! The Story Of Fright Night.

First up is a panel session from FearFest, featuring director Tom Holland and several cast members. Frankly, the sound quality on this is awful (the visuals aren't great either) and only die hard fans are likely to want to sit through the whole of it, but don't let it put you off, because what follows is of much higher quality. Besides the documentary, you'll also find a lengthy series of interviews with Holland from Choice Cuts, which explore his earlier career as well as Fright Night itself. There's a separate interview with him about the writing process, and an affectionate tribute to Roddy McDowall with contributions from several members of the cast and crew. (This includes some footage also included in the documentary.)

Alongside this is n electronic press kit which is as fascinating today as it must have been useless in its time, adopting new technology for the sake of looking cool without having any idea what to do with it (it seems unlikely that many journalists were equipped to use it anyway - I started six years later and most of us were still filing on paper at that point). Finally, there's a gallery that includes some impressive shots. It's a real treat for fans and provides lots of great material that newcomers will enjoy as well. Blu-ray packages this good are a rare pleasure.

Share this with others on... Delicious

Delicious Digg

Digg Facebook

Facebook reddit

reddit StumbleUpon

Reviewed on: 22 Dec 2016