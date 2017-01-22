""

Released on a duel format disc, Creepy is a film that rewards multiple viewing, with different plot details standing out each time and with stylistic elements that deserve to be appreciated without the distraction of the mystery. Its several multi-layered supporting performances are revealed in much more detail once one already knows roughly what is going on, but there are also subtle layers of mystery to be uncovered. Helping with this is an interview with director Kiyoshi Kurosawa. The format isn't great - repeated use of the same bit of music gets wearing and asking the questions only in subtitle form is far from ideal, especially when thy are layered over the top of words on a poster - but there's interesting material for fans of the director.

In addition to this, you'll find the original trailer here. Warning: it is packed with spoilers, so don't even think about watching it before you watch the film. It works well enough afterwards as a reminder of some of the darkest and most dramatic moments. The same is true, to a lesser extent, of the souvenir booklet that accompanies the package. You'll also get more out of this if you read it afterwards, or just before another viewing. It includes some beautiful stills from the film and a lot more in-depth writing than is usual in such publications.

Reviewed on: 22 Jan 2017