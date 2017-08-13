A Good Day to Die, Hoka Hey

""

The DVD comes with a fairly limited selection of extras - about five minutes in all - which add little to what went before. A clue or two as to Jason's upbringing, in the heart of a family of Jehovah's Witnesses, a reprise of his argument with the Ministry of Defence and a minor puff for his gold star career as an internationally acclaimed photographer.

Perhaps the sole interesting addition is a short clip entitled "Rat Fucking" which - no! - is really not about sordid rodent sex, but the process that war correspondents apparently go through when faced with a delivery of British Army rations (i.e., "ration fucking").

Judging by Jason's reactions, he is either a very picky eater - or some elements of the ration pack really are inedible!

Reviewed on: 13 Aug 2017