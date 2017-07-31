Portia de Rossi joins Steven Seagal accusers

Steven Seagal Photo: Gage Skidmore

Portia de Rossi has joined an increasing number of women making sexual harassment claims against Exit Wounds star Steven Seagal. "My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office," she tweeted yesterday. "He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, 'well, I didn’t know if he was your type.'"

De Rossi's wife, television presenter Ellen DeGeneres, expressed her pride in De Rossi for speaking out.

Last week saw Julianna Margulies recall an encounter in which she agreed to meet Seagal (with whom she co-starred in Out For Justice) in a hotel room to discuss a role. She alleges that he had a gun with him when she arrived and that she doesn't know how she got out of the room unscathed.

Lisa Guerrero claims that in 2006 she auditioned for a role in Seagal's Fire Down Balow, following which the actor/producer reportedly told her manager that she would be given the lead if she returned to his house that night for a 'private audition'.

Rae Dawn Chong has claimed that during an audition at Seagal's house he positioned himself so that she could see his genitals, and that he subsequently left sexually explicit messages on her answering machine.