Oscars liveblog

This article is being updated regularly as the night goes on, so refresh the page to see the latest. Scroll to the bottom for the list of winners so far.

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony has now begun in Los Angeles, opening with a song from Justin Tmberlake, some pointed humour from Jimmy Kimmel and a standing ovation for Meryl Streep. The first award of the night has gone to Mahershala Ali, who won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight. As far as we're aware, he's the first Muslim actor ever to win an Oscar, and he's used the occasion to talk about his joy at having a new baby daughter.

Poor Auli'i Cravalho, enjoying her big moment at just 16 years of age, was hit over the head by a giant blue flag in the middle of her song, but bravely carried on. That's what we call an award worthy performance!

First to arrive on the red carpet for the Oscars tonight was Jackie Chan, accompanied by two plush pandas and in no rush to get inside as he chats to fans. Ruth Negga was next, looking stunning in a long red lace dress. She doesn't seem to be expecting to win, but is clearly just happy to be there. Similarly, Octavia Spencer says that being nominated is a win in itself. Talking about the film she tars in Hidden Figures, she said that it's about time that the women whose stories it tells were celebrated, and pointed out that "there are a lot more hidden figures out there." This is the first year in Oscar history that a person of colour has been nominated in every award category.

Emma Roberts is looking sweet in vintage black and white Armani. Janelle Monae is wowing the crowds with an enormous skirt made from black mesh and embroidery, plus a black mesh bodice that rivals Cher's famous Oscar number. Taraji P Henson has opted for a long, dark slim cut velvet dress, slit high up the leg, and is really making an impression. Eddie Redmayne has an elegant black velvet suit and Jessica Biel s wearing a shimmering golden gown. Hailee Steinfeld is in white and silver lace and, at just 20 years old, is carrying herself with the grandness of a Golden Age Hollywood star. Little Sunny Parwar, clad in a neat black suit, is charming everybody with his excitement about being there, and a frilly-shirted Ryan Gosling says he's amazed that La La Land has got so many nominations when nobody involved with it had any idea that it would be a big hit.

Many people at the ceremony are just hearing about the rescinding of the Best Sound Mixing nomination for Greg P Russell, who was told yesterday that he was no longer eligible for the award because he is believed to have engaged in telephone lobbying, breaking the rules. His film, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi, is still eligible, but only his co-workers would receive the award.

Inevitably, this year's Oscars are complicated by politics. The Salesman director Asghar Farhadi has opted to stay away, despite his nomination, because President Trump's recent executive order, reported soon to be rewritten and reissued, would not have permitted him, as an Iraniam Muslim, to enter the US. Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in the film, is doing likewise.

Khaled Khatib, one of the cinematographers behind Best Documentary Short nominee The White Helmets, was due to attend the ceremony before reportedly being detained in Turkey after a intervention by the US Department of Homeland Security and alleged problems with is documents. His organisation, Syria Civil Defence, which is featured in the film, later issued a statement saying that Khatib's passport had been cancelled by the Syrian regime. They stated that they are grateful for the platform the Oscars have provided for their humanitarian message.

Asghar Farhadi, missing this year's Oscars Photo: Manfred Werner

The five directors whose work has been nominated for Best Foreign Film - Iran's Asghar Farhadi (The Salesman), Germany's Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann), Denmark's Martin Zandervliet (Land Of Mine), Sweden's Hannes Holm (A Man Called Ove) and Austrailia's Martin Butler and Bentley Dean (Tanna), have issued a join statement in response to "fanaticism and nationalism" in the US and around the world.

"Human rights are not something you have to apply for. They simply exist — for everybody. For this reason, we dedicate this award to all the people, artists, journalists and activists who are working to foster unity and understanding, and who uphold freedom of expression and human dignity — values whose protection is now more important than ever," they wrote.

Several stars are wearing blue ribbons to signal the they stand with ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union. Google has reported a huge increase in people searching for the organisation, which just shows the level of influence that the Oscars can have on the wider world.

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been taped over tonight "to protect it from damage."

Those awards so far:-

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Documentary

Best Costume Design

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Best Sound Editing

Best Sound Mixing