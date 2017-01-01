Eye For Film >> News >> Antonio Banderas hospitalised afer heart scare

Antonio Banderas hospitalised afer heart scare

Actor has thanked medics for their help.

by Jennie Kermode

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas Photo: Georges Biard

Antonio Banderas is recovering in hospital today after experiencing chest pains he feared could be a heart attack. The 56 year old star of films like The Mask Of Zorro and Spy Kids was exercising in his home yesterday evening when the pain struck, and was rushed to nearby St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey, Surrey.

The actor moved to Cobham with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel in order to get away from the hectic pace of celebrity life and enjoy the proximity of nature. He is now focusing his attention on scriptwriting, though he may soon be returning to Moscow fr filming on Russian supernatural gambling thriller Beyond The Edge.

Well enough to sit up and talk this morning, Banderas thanked the medics who came to his aid.

