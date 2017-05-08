""

Framed as a children's tale but with plenty going on to keep adults happy, Railroad Tigers is well suited to family home viewing. It's accompanied here by a short but interesting documentary on the special effects which is dynamic enough to appeal to younger viewers. You can also watch the American trailer (which tellingly tries to make it all about one man's struggle rather than the actions of a group) and trailers for three other Chinese action films.

Reviewed on: 08 May 2017