This 4k restoration of the film, overseen by director Régis Wargnier, means that its beautiful cinematography can be enjoyed to the full, whether it is sweeping shots of Ha Long Bay by boat torchlight or interiors showing Catherine Deneuve at her best.

There is only one extra, but it is a substantial new hour-long documentary Indochine: Une Épopée a la Francaise (Indochine: A Very French Epic). In it, director Régis Wargnier, cinematographer François Catonné and other key crew members talk about shooting the film. The documentary is at its best when it is at its most anecdotal, as the director talks about wanting to shoot 'real opium' for the drug den scene or when it is revealed that Catherine Deneuve was a party animal, who was determined to make the crew let their hair down every weekend.

Deneuve herself - along with the rest of the cast - are conspicuous by their absence and its a shame some contribution from them could not be found.

Reviewed on: 05 Jan 2017